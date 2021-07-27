KeyCorp Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

