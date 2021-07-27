keyTango Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,360.94 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, keyTango has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market cap of $299,360.94 and $237,796.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,731,954 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.