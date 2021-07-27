Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

