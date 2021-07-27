Kimberly-Clark Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

