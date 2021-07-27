Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

KIN stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

