Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.