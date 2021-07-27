Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UNH stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.51. 71,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

