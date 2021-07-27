Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.