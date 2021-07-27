Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.30. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.