KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

KREF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

