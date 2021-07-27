KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of KNOP opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

