Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96.

