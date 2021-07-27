Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.