Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 298.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.