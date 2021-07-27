Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

