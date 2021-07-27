Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 132,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

