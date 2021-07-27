Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 309 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.61 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

