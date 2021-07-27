Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.
In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.