Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

