Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

