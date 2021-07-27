L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.03

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.03 and last traded at $228.16, with a volume of 4803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.
The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.47.
In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.