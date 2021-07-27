L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.03

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.03 and last traded at $228.16, with a volume of 4803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

