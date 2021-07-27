Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

