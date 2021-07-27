Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,646,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

