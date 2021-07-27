Lamden Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $81,692.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

