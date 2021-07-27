Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,486.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.03 million and $82,486.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

