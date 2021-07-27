Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

LABP stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

