Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

