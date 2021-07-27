LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.48.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

