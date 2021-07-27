LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

