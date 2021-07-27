Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.28. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

