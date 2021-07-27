Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

LII stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.85. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

