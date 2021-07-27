Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $284.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.
Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $327.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
