Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $284.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $327.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.27. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

