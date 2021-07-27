LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.57.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.