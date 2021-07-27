Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.21.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, 11 Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.