LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 182,264 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

