Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Set at $110.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.77.

LSPD stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

