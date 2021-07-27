Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post sales of $55.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $59.38 million. Limoneira posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

LMNR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,540. The firm has a market cap of $313.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

