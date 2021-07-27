Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Given a $2.15 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price objective on Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of LNDAF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

