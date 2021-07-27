LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.14.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

