LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.13.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.