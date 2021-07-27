LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

