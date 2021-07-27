Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion.

Shares of L stock opened at C$80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$81.34. The company has a market cap of C$27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

