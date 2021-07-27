Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,349.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67. Loews has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

