Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,491. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.