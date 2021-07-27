Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

