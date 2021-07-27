Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.300 EPS.
Shares of LXFR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $552.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
