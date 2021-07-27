Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $552.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.