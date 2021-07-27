Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLI opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

