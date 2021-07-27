Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

MDGL stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 525.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

