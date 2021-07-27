Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

