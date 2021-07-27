Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Update

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,638,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.