Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR stock opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $392,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,717. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

